Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta reminds me of Christian Grey from Fifty Shades Of Grey, says Archana Gautam

Ankit Gupta-Christian Grey/File photos

As Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 enters its tenth week, the show is getting more and more interesting. During the recent episode, Archana Gautam was heard telling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Ankit Gupta reminds her of the character Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, in the Hollywood film Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The actress-politician was seen discussing with Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit. Archana and Priyanka were sitting together when Ankit happened to pass from there and the former made a comment that she wished she had someone like the Udaariyaan actor in her life.

Ankit overheard their conversation and said that had they been together he would get drunk every night. Archana said to him, "Main bhi iske saath tharki (lustful) ho rakhi hoon". As Ankit left the room, Archana shared with Priyanka that Ankit reminds her of Christian Grey.

She said, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh English waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai naa, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh (Seeing him, I remember that film, that English one. 50 Shades of Grey. He reminds me of the boss in the film, it was my favourite film)".



Talking about the 2015 Hollywood film, it was followed by two sequels titled Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The trilogy was based on EL James' novels of the same name. The movies received mixed reviews, but have been commercially successful at the box office.

Jamie Dornan will be next seen in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2023.



(With inputs from IANS)