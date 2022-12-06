Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta reminds me of Christian Grey from Fifty Shades Of Grey, says Archana Gautam

Read on to know why did Archana Gautam compare Ankit Gupta with Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta reminds me of Christian Grey from Fifty Shades Of Grey, says Archana Gautam
Ankit Gupta-Christian Grey/File photos

As Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 enters its tenth week, the show is getting more and more interesting. During the recent episode, Archana Gautam was heard telling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Ankit Gupta reminds her of the character Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, in the Hollywood film Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The actress-politician was seen discussing with Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit. Archana and Priyanka were sitting together when Ankit happened to pass from there and the former made a comment that she wished she had someone like the Udaariyaan actor in her life.

Ankit overheard their conversation and said that had they been together he would get drunk every night. Archana said to him, "Main bhi iske saath tharki (lustful) ho rakhi hoon". As Ankit left the room, Archana shared with Priyanka that Ankit reminds her of Christian Grey.

She said, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh English waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai naa, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh (Seeing him, I remember that film, that English one. 50 Shades of Grey.  He reminds me of the boss in the film, it was my favourite film)".

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Pratik Sehajpal names Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as his top 3

Talking about the 2015 Hollywood film, it was followed by two sequels titled Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The trilogy was based on EL James' novels of the same name. The movies received mixed reviews, but have been commercially successful at the box office. 

Jamie Dornan will be next seen in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and marks the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2023.
 

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.