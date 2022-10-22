Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta hints about his 'prem kahani' with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, netizen react

As Karan Johar took the responsibility of hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, he was responsible for bringing one of the best revelations in the episode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary- Ankit Gupta
As Salman Khan fall sick due to Dengue, filmmaker Karan Johar stepped in to host Weekend Ka Vaar. At first, Bigg Boss aka BB had a word with KJo and informed him about the violent incident that took place between Gori Nagori and Archana Gautam
 
The rebellion of housemates against Archana Gautam
 
Housemates continued showing their discontent against the newly-elected captain, Archana. Abdu and Gori barged into Gautam's room and stole chocolates from her room. Later, Gori Nagori took Archana's dragon fruit forcefully, and this led to an ugly verbal battle and physical tussle too. Archana hit Gori on her hand, and the latter made an issue out of it. Nagori provoked Archana to an extent, and she reacted by pushing away her hand. Gori asked Bigg Boss to kick Archana out and indirectly warned him about repercussions if he failed to do so. 
 
Ankit Gupta's confession about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
 
Later, Karan Johar initiated a fun task in the house, where duos were asked to perform songs from Johar's film. Ankit and Priyanka danced to Channa Mereya, but unlike the theme, they showcased their chemistry. When Karan asked them about it, Ankit said, 'yeh kahani puri ho sakti hai.'
 
