Bigg Boss 16: Angry Salman Khan slams Shalin Bhanot, says 'I know about you and your ex-wife'

In the new promo shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen schooling Shalin Bhanot for his 'ladko se chipakti hai' remark for Tina Datta. While Shalin Bhanot can be defending his comment on Weekend Ka Vaar.

When Salman Khan asked Shalin, "'Ek se ek nikli toh dusre ke paas chipki (you leave one person and get closer to another)', what kind of language is this?" Shalin replied, "one line," to which Salman says, "That is that one line only." Shalin then sayd, "She's talking about my ex-wife, which is fine. Coming on my reputation, what do you want me to do?"

After this, Salman Khan gets angry and said, "I know a lot of things about you and your ex-wife. I do not bring it up here." Netizens reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, "Bechara shalin jb dekho salman ji class lga dete h esk." The second one said, "Kal pura episode shalin pe gaya aaj ka bhi lagta hai bigg boss ke ghar pe tina shalin Or priyanka ke alawa koi nhi hai." The third one said, "Shalin inspired by bhoola in golmaal 3."

The fourth one said, "Shalin ko nikalo bigg boss iska behaviour kitna bekar hai bigg boss se kasie baat kar raha tha kal." The fifth one said, "Tina ab kyo etni overacing krri h bolne se pehle sochna chahiye game ke liye kuch bi."

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot, in the latest episode, suffered an anxiety attack as he was feeling lonely. Later, he got into an argument with Bigg Boss when he was called to the confession room. It all started when Shalin requested Bigg Boss to not telecast his conversation with him as he wanted to speak his heart out. But Bigg Boss said that it is impossible and told him that he would arrange a therapist/ psychiatrist for him if he is having mental health issues.

Netizens have reacted to the whole incident and have bashed Bigg Boss for being rude to Shalin Bhanot. They took to Twitter and slammed the makers for not showing ‘humanity’ when Shalin needed them. The first one said, “it is such a shame when someone is going thru depression or anxiety, instead of understanding..people are mocking We just say, talk to us we are there for you n all, bt yahan banda samne se bolta aa raha hai talk to me aur koi sun hi nhi raha #ShalinBhanot (he himself is saying that he wants to talk but no one is listening to him).”

The second one said, “mere liya to aj wo jit gya bnda. trophy mile na mile doesn't matter. (Shalin has won the show for me, doesn't matter if he gets the trophy now.). ” The third one said, “Feel sorry for Shalin. Nobody is talking to him and he didn’t do bad to anyone. Mental issues are real #ShalinBhanot.”

mere liya to aj wo jit gya bnda. trophy mile na mile doesn't matter. Jitna wo seh rha hna itna koi nhi seh skta. platter p mandli ko sb dena h to dedo lekin bb16 shalin k name se yad rkha jayega. wo kisika copy nhi h sb usko copy krenge.#ShalinBhanot January 21, 2023

The fourth one said, “Because Bigg boss makers don’t have humanity as correctly stated by #ShalinBhanot #bb16 #BiggBoss16 shame on these makers that don’t leave a chance at bringing contestant’s personal matters in the show and then tell contestants not to talk about outside matters.” The fifth one said, “I'm actually worried for #ShalinBhanot. He wasn't looking good. BB should let him go & stop compromising his mental health.”

