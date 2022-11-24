Bigg Boss 16: After shouting at Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot kicks table and Tina Datta punches wall

File Photo

The 18-year-old Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is locked inside the controversial house, has been making headlines because of her friendship with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

It seems that the 18-year-old actress is unable to understand what is right and wrong for her. In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episodes, Tina Datta was heard saying that she is very particular about her character and doesn’t like anyone talking wrong about her. Even she told Abdu Rozik for not linking her up with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot who confessed feelings for her.

Interestingly, she was heard telling Shalin that Sumbul has feelings for her. Since the first week, she talks about Sumbul’s feelings for Shalin. However, Sumbul has clarified a number of times that she has no feelings for anyone inside the house but she only considers Shalin a very good friend. Tina Datta, who tells everyone to not speak about her character, still doesn’t agree with Sumbul and keeps on telling Shalin that the 18-year-old actress has a soft corner for the 40-year-old tv star.

All these conversations have led to controversies around Sumbul who was even slammed for her behaviour by the host Salman and the netizens. But, in the new promo shared on the official page of Colors TV, Shalin and Tina can be heard shouting at Sumbul for assinating the latter’s character. Shalin kicks the table while Tina Datta punches the wall. Interestingly, Tina is the one who keeps on talking about Sumbul.

In the video, Shalin can also be heard asking Sumbul ‘why the f*** do you come to us.” However, Shalin must not forget that he was the one who recently told Sumbul that ‘Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin are the power of this house’ when she was maintaining distance.

Watch promo

This promo didn’t go well with the users who slammed Tina and Shalin for their behaviour. One of them wrote, “Tina is very dirty girly and she play dirty game day 1 se wo sumbul ke piche pari h.or shumbul pyar krti h ise ne failaya taki isliye ki kuoki ghar me fake love bnana ta ise lga ki sumbul or shalin ki story se suru na ho jaye isliye aisa kaha. Or khud salin se chip gyi.cheap aurat.”

The second one said, “She is young yrr this age is vulnerable.. How can they treat her like this.. She is pure heart.. Inlogon k trh dusre ko bura dikha k khud ko mahan banane ki kosis ni krti.” The third person commented, “Dusro ka character assassination karte time ni socha tina ne ab khudke liye q itna bura lg rha h har time jb sumbul ka character assassination krti h tb kya.” The fourth person wrote, “Bolta h humari kya galti h wo khhud aari h.. wo khhud jata h tabb nhi kya.. uske papa sahi bole. Tina itna bura boli h sumbul ke bare me. Abhi bhi wo shalin ko bolti h sumbul ke name se koi bhi baat ho toh sumbul ko bolo na wo bana degi.”