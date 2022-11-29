Bigg Boss 16: After Golden Boys enter controversial house, contestants get chance to reclaim the lost Rs 25 lakh

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants got excited when they got to know that 'Golden Boys' Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar have entered the controversial house. Earlier, the housemates lost Rs 25 lakhs in a task, and with an exciting new task, they have a stellar chance to earn it back and make the total winning prize money amount Rs 50 lakhs.

With this task spanning across days, the master of the house announces the new entry of Golden Guys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar in the show. For this task, the activity area is designed as a safe that has a mountain of gold coins worth Rs 25 lakhs. Bigg Boss asked the contestants must uncover a seven-digit passcode to open it. These seven digits are hidden in the items made of gold in the house. At regular intervals, Bigg Boss will share instructions to get to the digits.

MC Stan and Archana Gautam, who are Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar's friends, got excited and happy after seeing Golden Boys inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Once the contestants succeed in unlocking the passcode while evading the threat of the Golden Guys and getting to the safe, they will earn the lost prize money. Meanwhile, Tina Datta got emotional When Shiv Thakare chose Nimrit Kaur as the new captain of the house. She was heard telling Shalin Bhanot that no one is her friend as she has been upset since morning but still no one came to calm her down even though it is her birthday.

She told Shalin Bhanot, “No one is a friend over here. All are fake. Since morning I have been crying but no one came to ask me what happened. Only MC Stan, whom I consider my close friend, asked me and wished me on my birthday.”

It all started with Shiv Thakare electing Nimrit as the next captain and with this somewhere Tina felt offended as she wanted to be the captain. This led to a heated argument between Siv, Nimrit and Tina. Furthermore, a nomination task took place in which there were two teams. The task involves a spinning wheel that decides which team member gets to nominate a member of the opposite team.

The selected member nominates a member of the opposite team by aiming a dart at his or her picture on the dartboard. The nominated member is blown by a grenade. All this leads to a huge fight between the contestants. Shalin mentioned Sumbul’s name for nomination and Archana nominated Shiv. (With inputs from IANS)