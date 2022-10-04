Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: After calling Abdu Rozik 'chotu', Archana Gautam says 'maine kaunsa langoor bol dia'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam was seen calling Abdu Rozik 'chotu'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:21 PM IST

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has been making headlines ever since he stepped inside the controversial house. Netizens are loving him for his cuteness and innocence, he is trending everywhere on social media these days.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam was having a conversation with other housemates in the morning. While talking to them, she was heard saying 'yaar vo chotu ko boldo English me...' However, Shalin Bhanot interferes and told her not to make fun of his name. He asked her to call him Abdu, not chotu. She then replied, 'maine kaunsa langoor boldia se'. Meanwhile, other housemates also asked the politician to not call him by names like 'chotu'.

Earlier, Archana made fun of Abdu when she met him inside BB 16 house.  On premiere night, when all the contestants were talking about their beds, Archana stated that “it’s god that he didn’t get a double bed, otherwise somebody would have kicked him.”

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, has come a long way. While many confused him to be a kid owing to his short height, he proudly stands tall with his medals of achievement and crazy fanbase across the world! He is the world`s smallest professional singer and boxer.

It hasn’t been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

Teachers didn’t provide him with stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything. He would be beaten up on the way home from his school by his classmates and most of the time he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life as he was the sole bread earner of his family.His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder. (With inputs from ANI)

