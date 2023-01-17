Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to return to Salman Khan's show for THIS reason

Credit: Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, who recently exited from Salman Khan’s show is all set to appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He will be seen promoting his new Hindi song Pyaar and interacting with the contestants and Salman Khan.

The Khabri tweeted, “Breaking #BiggBoss16 #AbduRozik will be guest on #WeekendKaVaar Retweet if Happy.” As per the media reports, he will come to promote his song Pyaar. Netizens have reacted to the news, one of them mentioned, “Hopefully he will come to promote his new song. It will be first time in bb that the contestant after being evicted last week will be coming as guest in next week. BB ko bhi pata hai trp kaha se milti hai. Bb very chalak bro. Love u #AbduRozik.”

The second one said, “means all will watch wkv again for my boy #AbduRozik channel know how to maintain their trp.” The third one said, “He deserves a journey video nd some special bonds he shared with Nimrit.”

A day after his voluntary exit, Abdu launched his song Pyaar. Amid the crowds of 1000s Rozik did his first concert and launched the song in Mumbai. Till now, his latest single has earned 783K views. Apart from countless fans, we spotted someone who has surprised us and the other netizens. Among the 11,000 comments, adult star Johnny Sins also dropped his thoughts about the young talented singer.

Porn star Johnny Sins wrote in the song's comment section, "Who love Abdu Rozik raise their hand." As expected, even Johnny received over 500 replies to his comment. A few fans of Abdu told him that everyone loves him, and they don't need to prove their admiration to him. A user wrote, "Why do you have to behave like saltbae in WC final here. We don’t need a commentary host here. We all love Abdu." Another netizen wrote, "We love abdu rozik so much we don't need to raise hand bcuz all knows that all loves abdu no one hates him."

READ | Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned