Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to re-enter Salman Khan's show: Report

File Photo

In the recent promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Abdu Rozik can be seen taking an exit from Salman Khan's show. As soon as fans watched the promo, they got emotional and demanded his comeback.

In the promo, Bigg Boss can be heard saying, "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye." There are rumours doing the rounds that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon. As per an IANS source, the 19-year-old Tajikistan national will be making a re-entry soon. However, it was not shared as to when he would make a comeback.

Meanwhile, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 will end later on February 12, 2023. The 16th season, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, commenced on October 1. According to the show's format, it was supposed to run for three months. However, the reality show is seeing great demand in viewership and has been extended till February.

On his Twitter, Khabri confirmed that Abdu had to take an exit on basis of medical grounds, but her will return soon. Recently, the singer has been voted as one of the most trending social media stars, and he even beat Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan in the list. As per Ormax Media's list of Most Popular Non-fiction Personalities, Abdu ranks third in the list after Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan. After Abdu, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get listed in fourth and fifth place.

As far as nominations are concerned, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Shiv Thakre are nominated for eviction. Currently, the show has MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma in the house. (With inputs from IANS)

