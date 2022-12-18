Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik talks about Salman Khan's show after eviction, video goes viral

File photo

Abdu Rozik was seen leaving Salman Khan's show in a new promo posted by Colors TV's official page. After seeing the promo, his supporters were emotional and clamoured for his return. Abdu was spotted in Mumbai after his elimination, where he also discussed Bigg Boss 16.

Viral Bhayani shared a video in which Abdu can be heard saying “Bigg Boss is the best, very very good, I love it.”

Check out the video here:

Rumors are circulating that the competitor has been away for two days for medical reasons and will return soon. The 19-year-old citizen of Tajikistan will shortly re-enter, according to an IANS source. The precise date of his return, however, was not disclosed.

On February 12, 2023, the contentious reality program Bigg Boss 16 will come to an end. The 16th season, which is hosted by Salman Khan, began on October 1. The format of the program called for a three-month runtime. The reality show has been continued till February given the high demand from fans.

As per Ormax Media's list of Most Popular Non-fiction Personalities, Abdu ranks third in the list after Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan. After Abdu, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get listed in fourth and fifth place.

As far as nominations are concerned, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Shiv Thakre are nominated for eviction. Currently, the show has MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma in the house.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for writing 'I love Tatti' on Abdu Rozik's back on Nimrit Kaur's birthday

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty promoted their upcoming comedy Cirkus in the opening moments of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani had already come for the show to promote their recently released movie Govinda Naam Mera.

(With inputs from IANS)