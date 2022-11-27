Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik sings Dil Deewana for Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan calls him 'sexy'

Colors TV/Twitter

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will conclude today with its Grand Finale. In the new promo released by Colors TV on their social media channels, Salman Khan is seen connecting with the finalists of the dancing show while Madhuri Dixit, who is judging the show along with Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, interacts with Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

In the clip, the Sultan star says, "I am very excited for the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. I am keen to see who will be the winner." He also asks the six finalists namely Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sriti Jha, Faisal Shaikh, and Gunjan Sinha, to give suggestions to the Bigg Boss 16 housemates.

Next, while sharing her perspective on Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Madhuri states that while Archana Gautam is extremely vocal and expresses herself, Ankit Gupta hardly speaks. She says, "One voice that reaches us even here is of Archana Gautam. And Ankit does not seem to have a voice."



Further in the clip, Madhuri requests Abdu Rozik to sing a song for her and the Tajikistan-born sings Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke from the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya featuring Salman and Bhagyashee. Abdu impresses everyone with his singing style, and that's when Salman says to him, "Abdu you are not cute man, you are sexy."

In the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen as special guests promoting their recently released film Bhediya. Kriti will shake a leg with Madhuri on the song Badi Mushkil from the 2001 film Lajja, also starring Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Mahima Choudhary, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, and Danny Denzongpa among others.