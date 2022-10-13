Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik says 'sometimes people don't understand, but that's fine'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik won everyone’s hearts when he said ‘Swaagat Nahi Karoge Humaara’ when he stepped inside the controversial house. Without a doubt, he is the cutest member of Bigg Boss 16 and everyone loves him.

In a promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Abdu can be seen having a deep conversation with Tina Datta. Abdu asks Tina, “bro what are you thinking?” To which Tina replies, “ thinking that how people don’t understand you.” To which Abdu replied, “people sometimes understand you, but sometimes don’t understand you. It’s fine.”

Tina then said, “if you try to make people understand you but still they don’t understand you, what will you do?” Abdu Rozik, “another plan, like Plan A, Plan B.” Tina questioned, “ but what if people say that you are damaging them what will you do.” Abdu answered, “for this, you will see who is good and who is not good.” Tina said, “ everyone plays a game here.” Abdu then replied, “this game shows you how to win life not game, winning your life.”

Netizens reacted to the clip and praised Abdu for being so mature. One of them wrote, “Abdu is damn cute and mature.” The second one mentioned, “Abdu is so mature and understanding.” The third person commented, “Abdu is more mature than Tina Datta.” The fourth person wrote, “Please vote for Abdu guys he is soo genuine.”

Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself Chota Bhaijaan in the Bigg Boss house, has come a long way. While many confused him to be a kid owing to his short height, he proudly stands tall with his medals of achievement and crazy fanbase across the world! He is the world`s smallest professional singer and boxer. He has come a long way.

For the uninitiated, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped.

According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education. Teachers didn’t provide him with stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything. He would be beaten up on the way home from his school by his classmates and most of the time he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life as he was the sole bread earner of his family.

His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder. Unable to read or write, Abdu started to hum his own tunes and write his own lyrics to block out the negativity and started to home-school himself.