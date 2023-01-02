Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik says Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are 'acting 24x7', Archana Gautam calls them 'fake'

Colors TV/Instagram

In the first Bigg Boss episode of 2023, a special concert was organised inside the house where MC Stan performed his hit songs with rapper Ikka and the hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut. During the concert, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were seen dancing romantically with their arms around each other.

In the next episode on Monday, January 2, the rest of the contestants will be seen expressing their thoughts on Shalin and Tina, as seen in the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles. All the others have questioned their relationship and said that the two came close to each other to grab attention in order to save themselves from their nominations.

First, Shiv Thakare said that Shalin and Tina came close to each other just for footage. Archana Gautam, who was sitting beside him, called them 'fake' and added that before the New Year, Tina had burned Shalin's photo saying that she doesn't want to see him next year.

Next, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stated that their bond will not drop outside the show as they don't have genuine feelings for each other. MC Stan even added that Shalin and Tina are doing this to gain work and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also used the hashtag #fake for them.

Finally, Sajid Khan mentioned that those two were not even talking to each other fifteen minutes before their drama. Abdu Rozik talked about their strategy and said, "Tomorrow nominations are coming, so let's become friends and romantic". He continued that for Shalin and Tina, this is not a show, it is a movie in which they are acting 24x7.

During the concert, Tina confessed that she has fallen in love with Shalin and the latter removed his mic while talking to the actress. Seeing this, Bigg Boss got angry and stopped the concert for a while adding that despite several warnings, Tina and Shalin violate house rules and they speak in English. Later, Shalin went to the stage and said sorry to Bigg Boss.



