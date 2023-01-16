Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik says Priyanka Choudhary 'used me for her game, she's very selfish'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who recently made a voluntary exit from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16, revealed that he would get very irritated with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Archana Gautam. He also called Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta`s relationship fake.

While speaking to IANS, He said, "Priyanka somewhere used me for her game. First, she used Ankit but after his eviction, her game weakened. I think she's very selfish, with her it's always I, me, and myself. Similarly, Archana also uses people for her own benefit. She`s well aware of the game's politics."

"First, she built her friendship with Priyanka, then Soundarya, and then Sreejita but ended up betraying all of them. Archana and Priyanka do not even talk about anything apart from the game or nominations, they don`t play from their heart." Abdu further talked about Tina and Shalin`s relationship and said, "Tina uses Shalin according to her convenience. During nominations, she would not fight with him and get safe and after nominations, she would fight again. There`s absolutely no friendship and no love between the two of them."

"I feel Shalin still has some liking towards Tina and is not absolutely fake. But the thing is earlier when Shalin used to talk to Sumbul I thought he liked her but after her dad scolded both of them he switched toward Tina. His actions are very confusing," he concluded. Abdu was the most loved contestant on the show and his eviction made everyone emotional and he left his friends including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan in tears.

Though Abdu was born in Tajikistan, he lives with his family in a luxurious bungalow in Dubai. During the press conference, we at DNA asked Abdu if there are any contestants whom he would not like to take to his home in Dubai, to which he thought for a while and answered, "Shalin (Bhanot) and Tina (Datta)."

Giving reason for his choices, Abdu continued, "They are fake. One day they both are fighting, another day they are friends. I don't understand this, too confusing". During the show too, many other contestants have said that Shalin and Tina are faking their romance to advance in the show. (With inputs from IANS)

