Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov to enter show as wild card contestant?

According to reports, Hasbulla Magomedov, Abdu Rozik's rival, has accepted an invitation to participate in Bigg Boss 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Abdu Rozik, is taking centre stage in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Even the show's host Salman Khan praises Abdu for his innocent demeanour. Do you know that this 19-year-old singer, though, has a rival? Yes, you did read that correctly. He is Hasbulla Magomedov, a native of the Republic of Dagestan who suffers from the same condition like Abdu.  He is well-known for his TikTok videos, and there is a backstory to his enmity toward Abdu. 

According to reports, Hasbullah once challenged Abdu to a fight, but it was forbidden by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia since it was unethical. 

According to Telechakkar, Hasbulla Magomedov, Abdu Rozik's rival, has accepted an invitation to participate in the show, and if all goes as planned, he will do so as a wild card contender. 

Abdu, who would be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the next year's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is often seen having fun with other girls inside the Bigg Boss house and this has made him one of the most popular contestants within the first two weeks. 

READ: Bigg Boss 16 set to explode as Fahmaan Khan ready to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?

His claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16. On the other hand, Manya is a popular model hailing from Uttar Pradesh who rose to fame after the Femina beauty pageant in 2020. 
Apart from the above two celebrities, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma. Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from the show last weekend. 

