Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik reveals he cries in washroom, says 'I hide my emotions'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Abdu Rozik, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, was heard telling Sajid Khan that he goes to the washroom and cries every time he misses his family. He told Sajid that he hides his emotions from everyone because he doesn’t know who is his true friend.

Sajid asked him if he miss his family, Abdu replied, “I miss everyone, my father, my mother, my manager.” Sajid told him that he misses his mother as he doesn’t have father. After knowing that Sajid lost his father, Abdu hugged him and said ‘it’s ok bro.”

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik-Sajid Khan named Manya Singh the most ‘boring’ contestant because of her ‘boring jokes’. On Sunday's episode, BB16 contestant MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, and Shiv Thakare were seen avoiding Manya because she was telling her jokes to everyone.

When Shekhar Suman entered the Bigg Boss house, he asked Abdu and Sajid to rate Ankit Gupta on the basis of his body, they gave him 5 stars. Abdu and Sajid gave 100 stars to Archana for her ‘adrak wali chai’, 3 stars to Gautam and 5 stars to Nimrit for their captaincy. On being asked about Shiv Thakare’s body, Abdu gave 6 stars. On being asked about the most boring contestant, they said Manya Singh.

Later, Shekhar Suman called Nimir Kaur and Shiv Thakare and asked a few questions to them. The questions were basically asked by the Bigg Boss viewers. One of the Bigg Boss viewers asked Nimrit that she always talks about the group but every time on being asked she denies it. Nimrit replied that she believes in playing solo and is not part of any group. However, other housemates didn’t agree with her. Especially, Priyanka pointed out that if she is not part of any group then why she told Gautam to include Manya in their group?