Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik-Priyanka Choudhary fans get into Twitter Spat after former blames latter for nominations

On Tuesday, Abdu Rozik got emotional after Sumbul Touqeer and Gautam Vig nominated him. He called Priyanka Choudhary his biggest enemy after she defended herself during the nomination task.

Abdu was really upset with Priyanka after she said that efforts are made to understand the singer. When he came out he hugged Shiv and said that he was really angry with Priyanka, Gautam and Sumbul and from now they are his ‘biggest enemies.' Meanwhile, Priyanka was heard telling Ankit that she thinks Abdu is upset. While Sumbul came to Abdu to say sorry.

However, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Choudhary, and Sumbul Touqeer’s fans got involved in a spat. One of them wrote, “Priyanka was just telling Ankit to make less rotis becs flour was not that much. Abdu misunderstood it and thought Priyanka is forbidding Ankit from giving rotis to Abdu. It Should be cleared on weekend ka war.”

The second person wrote, “I don’t get it, anyone can get nominated, people will try to highlight their strengths to save themselves. Abhi toh first time hai, Abdu will have to get used to it. Pure game mai sab nominate hone waale h at some point.”

The third person commented, “"Ye abdu kuch zyada nai karra nimbu nimbu karke lagta he dilse pyar karra nimbu se.." The fourth person commented, “He can't tolerate the persons who r against him and considers them as his enemies,this the result of Sajid's manupulation as he used to say Abdu that people take advtag of him nd at the time of nomination they'll nominate him,they r not his frnd.He rly needs to undsd it's a game”

Another said, “And people having problem if we call out him Bhai, Abdu ho Tina ho Priyanka ho ya koi bhi mujhe jo galat lagega ya lagegi I will call out that person I'm not a blind hater and not a blind supporter.”

Meanwhile, there are people who are in support of Abdu. One of them wrote, “If #AbdulRozik good with #priyankit he is good & bond is pure,if he is good with other than two he is bad 1st 2 wks #PriyankaChaharChoudhary fans taunt sumbul,soundarya & praise abdu nw spread -ve abt abdu & praise sumbul bcz now she is frnd with them,nxt.”

he has every right to express his emotions just becasue he is a man now people are calling him crybaby but he is not afraid to show any motion he can be angry happy sad becasue he is not fake



