Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik opens up on being trolled, says 'life can't always be happy...'

File photo

Fans saw a friendship develop between rapper MC Stan and singer Abdu Rozik on Bigg Boss 16's Day 6. Abdu Rozik cheered up MC Stan, who had been feeling down and wanted to go home. Since MC Stan was leading a fairly comfortable life prior to joining the house, he claimed that he doesn't "desire money or fame." After that, Abdu Rozik advised the rapper to ignore unfavourable remarks. Abdu Rozik continued by saying that although he receives the epithet "kachra" on social media, it simply makes him more determined.

"In my Instagram, so many people come and write bad stuff to me, ‘hey you are kachra,' bad, very bad, but it makes me strong. Life can't always be happy, there are sad moments also. I love Bigg Boss because I am getting to learn about people and many other things,” Abdu Rozik said.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ in the Bigg Boss house, has come a long way. While many confused him to be a kid owing to his short height, he proudly stands tall with his medals of achievement and crazy fanbase across the world! He is the world`s smallest professional singer and boxer.

It hasn’t been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped. According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

Teachers didn’t provide him with stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything. He would be beaten up on the way home from his school by his classmates and most of the time he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life as he was the sole bread earner of his family.His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder. (With inputs from ANI)