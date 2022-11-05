Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik lashes out at Archana Gautam for causing miscommunication with Nimrit Kaur

For the first time in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik lost his cool and got into an ugly argument.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Abdu Rozik-Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16: One of the most-loved contestants of the season, Abdu Rozik has lost his cool for the first time. The singer, who's been loved by every housemate, got furious and lashed out at a contestant. It's hard to believe that Chota Bhaijaan can also get angry at someone, but this is something that will become the biggest highlight of the Sunday episode. 

A Twitter user providing live updates revealed that Archana Gautam tried to create a misunderstanding between captain Abdu and his favourite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In the episode, Gautam says to Rozik that Kaur isn't working and sleeping. Abdu cross-checks and finds out that Nimrit was doing her duties. This makes Abdu furious. He warns Archana not to play dirty, and spread lies. In anger, he removes his mic and warns Archana that if she continues her gameplay, he will send her to jail. 

Here are the tweets

Abdu Rozik is the captain of the house, and he has a soft corner for Nimrit Kaur. Archana steeps low by playing her game between two good friends. However, she falls flat on her face, and her attempt to create a difference fails miserably. During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman exposed Gautam Vig's double standard attitude towards his 'so-called love' Soundarya Sharma, and this will break the latter's heart into pieces. 

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams 'hypocrite' Sajid Khan, calls him out for his 'double standards'

In the episode, the three nominated ladies, Soundarya, Sumbul Toqueer and Archana Gautam interacted with Salman Khan. The host applauded Sharma for taking a stand for Gautam and proving her feelings for him. But then, Khan showed her footage in which the actress is getting mocked by Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gautam was laughing at it. Salman confronted Soundarya and told her, that the person who claims to be her love, didn't support her when she was getting ridiculed. This revelation left Soundarya heartbroken. 

