Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets teary-eyed after Priyanka Choudhary says 'he doesn't understand anything'

After getting nominated, Abdu Rozik got emotional and said that he may be small but is still better than big people in the house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 Day 14 Written Updates: Abdu Rozik got emotional after Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma nominated him. He was competing with Priyanka Choudhary who convinced Sumbul to save her by saying that Ábdu doesn't understand anything and that efforts are needed to make him understand.

She also mentioned that Abdu is less active than her, therefore, Sumbul nominated Abdu. After coming out of the activity area, Abdu got angry and emotional. He was heard saying, "from now Priyanka and Sumbul are his enemies now." He even mentioned that he may be small but he is better than big people here who play games. He went to the washroom after saying this. When he came out he was teary-eyed and hugged Shiv and MC Stan who were supporting him. Gori Nagori also got emotional after seeing Abdu Rozik teary-eyed. She told Abdu that he is not going anywhere, still, Abdu was not convinced and said that anyone can be eliminated from the show.

Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakarewere also got nominated along with Abdu. Ever since Abdu Rozik the world’s smallest singer and social media sensation premiered on Bigg Boss, he is winning the hearts of the audience. The cutest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 looks like an 8 or a 9-year-old child who is actually 19 years old and 94 cm tall. 

Abdu Rozik is from a small village in Tajikistan, and is suffering from dwarfism or Growth Hormone deficiency, he was also diagnosed with rickets but his family did not have financial resources for his treatment. According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

