Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets 'I love tatti' written on his back after he goes shirtless for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

On Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik went shirtless to wish Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday. But after taking off his shirt, Abdu got "I love tatti" written on his back.

The video is hilarious to see since he is unaware of what the word means.

Nimrit, however, told him she appreciated his surprise. On his front, Abdu had written, "Happy birthday, Nims." The message was intended as a surprise birthday greeting for Nimrit.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik was seen in the most recent Bigg Boss 16 episode breaking down because he feels that no one cares about him. He was heard expressing his hurt over Shiv Thakare to MC Stan and Sajid Khan.

Abdu Rozik responded that he was upset since Shiv hadn't approached him once in the previous few days when he was questioned why. He added that he ignores him even when he is alone because he is usually preoccupied with Nimrit Kaur. Abdu explained to MC Stan and Ankit Gupta that while he is usually present when someone in the home is sad, no one pays attention to him when he is upset.

He then spoke to Shiv about the subject and admitted that he occasionally sobs in private when missing his parents but that Shiv had never approached him. Shiv then expressed regret and stated he was unsure whether Abdu was unhappy. He expressed his grief to Shiv Thakare, who gave him a hug and apologized.

Abdu’s claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16. On the other hand, Manya is a popular model hailing from Uttar Pradesh who rose to fame after the Femina beauty pageant in 2020.