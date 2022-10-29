Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Abdu Rozik in Bigg Boss 16/File photo

After Karan Johar hosted last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is back this week schooling the contestants on their mistakes and guiding them in their journey. The Tiger 3 star will also eliminate one contestant on Saturday, October 29, in an exciting episode.

Although, in a shocking twist, it seems that Abdu Rozik has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house, as per the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles. Tajikistan-born Abdu, who is the world's smallest singer, has been the most popular contestant this season, as of now.

In the clip, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star can be heard saying to the contestants that they have been continuously nominating Abdu with the excuse that he won't leave the show since he is a strong player and then, asks Abdu to leave the show with the announcement that he has been voted out by the public. All the contestants seem shocked and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, with whom Abdu usually flirts, is seen breaking down in tears.

Though Abdu isn't shown leaving the house in the promo, which suggests there might be another twist and we would have to wait for the complete episode tonight to know if Abdu actually is evicted from Bigg Boss 16. It has also been rumoured that there will be no evictions this week as a Diwali gift.



For the unversed, seven contestants have been nominated this week for eviction. Apart from Abdu, the rest six are Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, and Tina Datta. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been the only two contestants who have been evicted from the show, as of now.