Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik cries alone as no one 'cares for him', says 'Shiv Thakare hurted him'

Credit: Abdu Rozik/Instagram

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, Abdu Rozik was seen getting emotional as he feels that no one cares for him. He was heard telling Sajid Khan and MC Stan that he is hurt because of Shiv Thakare.

On being asked why, Abdu Rozik revealed that he is upset for the last few days but Shiv didn’t come to him once. He also mentioned that he is mostly busy with Nimrit Kaur and ignores him even when he is sitting alone. Abdu told MC Stan and Ankit Gupta that he is always there when anyone of upset in the house, but when he is upset no one cares.

He then talked to Shiv about the same and told him that he sometimes cries alone as he misses his mom and dad but he never came to him. Shiv then apologised and said that he didn’t know if Abdu was upset. He told Shiv Thakare that he is hurt, Shiv hugged him and said sorry.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Tina Datta got nominated. After coming out of the activity area, where the task was held, Priyanka, and Archana celebrated that finally they could nominate Nimrit as she was getting saved for the past few weeks. They even called her weak.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Nimrit can be seen having an emotional breakdown in front of Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Mc Stan, and Sajid Khan. She is also seen complaining to Sajid Khan for not being there and giving his support when she needed the most. In the video, a tearful Nimrit says, "I'm sick and tired of being called a weak contestant, fu** you all, I am not, I am irritated." Sajid calls her "depression ki murat".

She said, "Sir, I am feeling low, and in the house I am close to Shiv and you and if I don't share my problems with you guys then what's the point. There are so many people in the house who come and comment 50 different things but I let go them. "I have a complaint with you that you don't have enough time for me. Aaj main shayad pehli baar aap ko haq se bol rahi hoon, jab mujhe zarurat thi aap kahan the."