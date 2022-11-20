Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik confesses feelings for Nimrit Kaur, tells Sajid Khan 'I am not able to...'

File Photo

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar is all set o bring another exhilarating evening packed with invigorating action and drama. Tonight, Salman Khan will be seen grilling Priyanka Choudhary for interfering in MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot's fight and picking up sides at her own convenience.

However, the actor will be seen motivating and appreciating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her mental health progress and fighting in the toughest of situations in the house. Later, the host in his innate style gives a fun task called Target Game wherein the contestants have to splash water on the face of inmates they see or wish to target in the upcoming weeks. All this will be followed by an intense elimination that leaves everyone in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan will be seen having a candid conversation with the cutest boy of the season, Abdu Rozik, and giving him some advice. Abdu confesses that he has some feelings for Nimrit but is not able to understand what it really is. Sajid explains to Abdu not to overthink as this would only spoil the present and there's no future whatsoever.

With all the chaos and action happening around the house, Shekhar Suman will come with some lighter moments and a dose of laughter for the house mates. He starts his segment in his special style of shayari and roasts Archana, Priyanka, Sumbul and Shalin. In one-of-its-kind move, Shekhar takes the housemates through some social media conversations and shows them what's going on in the outer world.

He shows them multiple funny memes doing a round across various social media platforms. The house members will be seen rolling on the floor laughing. From Priyanka's 'chal chal chal chal' to Sajid's BP, the contestants will be seen enjoying the hilarious memes. Things will get a bit intense in a not-so-funny game wherein Shekhar will be asking the contestants to Like, Dislike and Block their co-contestants. It will be interesting to see who gets the maximum likes and dislikes and who gets blocked!