Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik compares Archana Gautam to 'karele ka juice'

In yesterday's Bigg Biss 18 episode, Abdu appeared to take revenge for Archana Gautam's intrusion with his captaincy task.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

File photo

In yesterday's Bigg Biss 18 episode, Abdu appeared to take revenge for Archana Gautam's intrusion with his captaincy task. Archana was made fun of, and he compared her to "Karele ka juice." Other competitors, such as Shiv Thakre and Tina Dutta, received the label of delicious orange juice. 

According to a source close with the show, Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam got into a violent argument during which Shiv made personal statements about Archana. When Archana reacted, the argument intensified. In the Colors program, the argument between Archana and Shiv devolves into a violent altercation. 

According to reports, Archana became aggressive and forced Bigg Boss to kick her from the show. Netizens have been sharing their varied perspectives on this update since learning about it. Ever since her appearance on Bigg Boss 16 she has been in the spotlight. She was in the news a few weeks ago because of her altercation with contender Shalin Bhanot. 

In another part of the episode, after MC Stan refuses to eat anything, Bigg Boss calls him to the confession room. MC Stan stops communicating to everyone since he is upset with his friends' actions. Bigg Boss comforts him by telling him not to worry so much and to keep participating in the game with class. He believes that everyone is acting. 

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, two other roommates, accused Abdu Rozik of being a biased captain. Contestants were asked to grade Abdu's captaincy in a promo that the channel Colors released on Instagram. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Singh call Abdu Rozik 'biased captain,' Archana lashes out on singer

While Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta criticized him for being biased and said that Abdu had given less work to his favourite competitors, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and other Abdu supporters gave him a score of 10/10. 

