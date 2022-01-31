'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash is the new ‘Naagin’ in sixth season of Colors' show

The new season of Colors' fantasy fiction show ‘Naagin’ was announced recently. Since the news broke out, fans had been eagerly waiting for the name of the actress who would take ahead the baton from the leading ladies in the Indian television industry and portray the lead role in the sixth season of the highly successful television show broadcast on Colors TV. The wait is finally over as Tejasswi Prakash was revealed as the lead actor in ‘Naagin 6’ on the Grand Finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' on Sunday, January 30.

Tejasswi went on to win the fifteenth season of the reality television show with the cash prize of Rs 40 lakh and the coveted Bigg Boss trophy. However, the biggest prize seems to be the opportunity to essay the titular role in the show produced by the queen of the television industry, Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms.









Before Tejasswi Prakash, popular actresses such as Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Hina Khan have featured in the show. On the occasion of the grand finale, host Salman Khan announced Tejasswi's next venture followed by a sizzling performance by the new Naagin on the block.

The sixth season of the show shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. Tejasswi's Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal will also feature in the supernatural mystery thriller, along with an ensemble star cast featuring actors such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal.