Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on Karan Kundrra's plans to get married by March 2022

'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash sure was one of the most-talked-about contestants of the season, however, it was her love life involving c-contestant Karan Kundrra, that had generated a lot of interest among the audience.

While a section of the viewers felt that the couple was faking a relationship for the show, Karan and Tejasswi's fans were rooting for them. In fact, there were times when Tejasswi was labelled 'insecure' and 'overly possessive'.

Now, responding to those labels, Tejasswi in an interview with ETimes has said that she certainly is "very possessive" and quite "proud of it". She added, that Karan and she are "shamelessly possessive". "I am sure that Karan will agree. We don't have an issue with it nor should anybody else," Tejasswi was quoted telling the portal.

Clarifying on the topic of reports of her dating Krish Khedekar and Karan his web series co-actor Yogita Bihani, Tejasswi told the portal that neither was Krish her boyfriend and nor Yogita, Karan's girlfriend. She added that Krish and she were childhood friends.

About whether the two have any plans of marrying since Karan had mentioned that he would settle down by March this year, Tejasswi said that "It's not his plan." She added that a pandit told him something and she always took it as a joke.

Tejasswi concluded by saying that the two had just come out of the house and that there was so much to talk about while answering the question about the two intending to tie the knot.