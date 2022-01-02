Headlines

'Bigg Boss 15': Wild card contestants Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh, Akansha Puri win 'Ticket to Finale?'

'Bigg Boss' brings a major twist in the game by adding four wild-card entries. Read on to know more.

DNA Web Team

Jan 04, 2022

As the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss' is reaching to its finale, the game gets intense, and Bigg Boss surprises housemates with his big new twist. Currently, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, and Abhijeet Bichukale are fighting for the Ticket to Finale. But Bigg boss sends Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh and Akansha Puri as the wild card entries, and they have earned their ticket to finale.

Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ have been making headlines ever since they entered the controversial house. Host Salman Khan usually takes their class because of different reasons. This time, the host got into a heated argument with Shamita Shetty.

Salman Khan had an argument with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participant Shamita Shetty. In the clip, Salman can be seen explaining something to Shamita. After this, Shamita lost her cool and started arguing with the host.

She can be heard saying, “Mai same attitude ke saath kisi aur ke upar nahi chadhne wali hoon. Aap mujhe bol rahe hain mera attitude iski taraf galat hain (I’m not going to take it out on someone else who has the same attitude as me. You say my attitude toward her is incorrect.”)

Hearing this, Salman said, “Shamita! what the f*** yaar Shamita?” After this, Shamita left the conversation. The grand finale of Bigg Boss is expected to happen this January. 

