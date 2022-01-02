'Bigg Boss 15': Wild card contestants challenge Karan Kundrra to eat rotten eggs, Nishant Bhat to eat red chillies

Recently we saw that on 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants aren't serious about 'Ticket to Finale' task, and their bad performance had led to the cancellation of the task. However, the contestants will have to go through a nightmare, as the wild card entries, Munmun Dutta, Akansha Puri, Vishal Singh and Surbhi Chandna will become their worst nightmare.

The wild card contestants have already secured a ticket to the finale, and the housemates will have to earn their place by following the order of the new members. Bigg Boss announces the new task in which the four newest entries ask the contestant to prove their worth and they order everyone with different challenges. Karan eats rotten eggs, spills a bucket of mud on himself, whereas Nishant Bhat eats red chillies. Akansha says that it's high time we have to act inhuman, they take the challenge to new level, and the task goes from worst to gross.

Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ have been making headlines ever since they entered the controversial house. Host Salman Khan usually takes their class because of different reasons. This time, the host got into a heated argument with Shamita Shetty. Salman Khan had an argument with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participant Shamita Shetty. In the clip, Salman can be seen explaining something to Shamita. After this, Shamita lost her cool and started arguing with the host.

She can be heard saying, “Mai same attitude ke saath kisi aur ke upar nahi chadhne wali hoon. Aap mujhe bol rahe hain mera attitude iski taraf galat hain." Hearing this, Salman said, “Shamita! what the f*** yaar Shamita?” After this, Shamita left the conversation. 'Bigg Boss 15' is expected to end this January.