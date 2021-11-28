'Bigg Boss 15': Vishal Kotian says THIS about Shamita Shetty, sees winner in Umar Riaz

‘Bigg Boss 15’ participant Vishal Kotian, who was portrayed Birbal in ‘Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal’, recently got evicted from the controversial reality show. In his recent interview, he called his eviction ‘unfair’ and wishes to return on the show as ‘Wild Card contestant’.

Vishal Kotian called Shamita Shetty ‘weak’ and ‘Dependent’, while he said that he sees Umar Riaz as ‘winner’. According to Zee News, Vishal stated, “I would have loved to stay till the end. I played the game giving my level best and played it to my potential. Getting evicted is of course disappointing and unfair. But still, I am satisfied as I went there to entertain and you liked me or not, you can never ignore me in the game and that is the best part.”

He said that the show this time is different, it is ‘complicated’. “I have been following ‘Bigg Boss’ for quite a long but it is not the same. The show has a simple format but this time they have complicated the format. Earlier eviction was done by the audience, now inmates are doing it and this is unfair. I can list the names from Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya to Simba Nagpal's eviction was done by the inmates and this is not at all fair eviction. How can inmates decide who will go out of the house? It should be decided by the audience,” he added.

He further said that he has been constantans’ first choice. Talking about the same, he said, “I was everyone's first choice. Be it Shamita who chose me to go inside the house from the jungle first or Umar Riaz, who chose me to enter the VIP zone. So, they knew very well that I was a strong player and that is why tried to pull me down but ultimately I was their first choice inside the game.”

While talking about the housemates, he said, “Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz are strong players. Umar is playing to win the game like me. Shamita Shetty is weak as she is dependent on others. The show was also biased towards her as they brought her entire family. Karan fails to express himself though he wants to say many things. Nishant's game is also not interesting. Rajiv Adatia is just passing time.”

Vishal revealed that he is a big fan of Rakhi Sawant. He stated, “I am a big fan of Rakhi Sawant and she is a great entertainer. Rashami is sweet and Devoleena, who was targeting me always before entering the house, has nothing much left inside the house to do as I am out.” He further said, “If I enter the house again, I will be a greater challenge as initially when I entered, I was not aware of the contestants and many things but now I know the game.”

While talking about the winner, he mentioned, “I want to see Umar Riaz as the winner and if I get inside the house again I will play my game with him.”