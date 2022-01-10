'Bigg Boss 15': Umar Riaz slams choreographer Geeta Kapur, here's why

Umar Riaz, one of the most popular contestants in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15', was evicted from the show last night due to his aggressive behavior on the show. Umar took to Twitter as soon as Sunday's episode was telecast and slammed famous choreographer Geeta Kapur for linking his profession with behaviour on the reality show.

On Sunday's episode, famous television personalities had come to the show as panelists to support their favourite contestants. Geeta Kapur, who had come to support choreographer Nishant Bhat on the show, questioned his aggressive behavior and said that she would never wish to be treated by someone who has aggression like Umar. She said, "I will never want to be treated by someone with aggression like yours. Mere liye woh darr baitha hai kyunki aap aapa kho dete hai, aapko samajh mein nahi aata aap kya kar rahe hai aur mere liye it’s a very disturbing fact that you are in a profession that needs a calm mind."

Umar, in a couple of tweets, defended himself and replied to Geeta saying that its unfortunate that she tried to demean him on national television to set up a narrative against him. He wrote, "@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behaviour in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. Its so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv jus to set a narrative about me."

He further stated that he was the one working throughout days and nights serving people and nation during the times of Covid-19. "@geetakapur maam, ill tell u my inherit nature. When covid hit all india,i was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health coz that is what i got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself", he wrote further.

With its Grand Finale earlier scheduled at January 16, the Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 15' has now been extended for two more weeks and still there are nine contestants battling it out to win the coveted trophy.