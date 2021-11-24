‘Bigg Boss 15’: Umar Riaz loses his cool, tells Pratik Sehajpal ‘Aukat Mein Reh’

Umar Riaz has been making headlines because of his performance inside ‘Bigg Boss 15 house’. Umar, who is a doctor by profession, has managed to win hearts and garnered a lot of support. However, he had a big argument with Pratik Sehajpal after some shocking revelations by the media.

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar lost his cool when Pratik Sehajpal started curing his sister, he warned him to stay within limits. In the promo video, Umar can be heard saying, “Aukat mein reh. Tere liye agar Maa badi hai toh mere liye behen bhi bohot badi hai. Tu ye nahi Bol sakta.”

Umar further stated, “Do not cross your line. Do not f*** with me.” Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat, Vishal Kotian, and Karan Kundrra try to stop the fight. Sharing the promo, Colors wrote, “Ek baar phir #BB15 ke do sher aa chuke hai aamne saamne! Aakhir iss ladai ki kya hogi wajah? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 10:30 sirf #Colors par.”

Not only on Pratik, But Umar also got angry with Vishal who mocked his profession. Umar clearly told him, “You keep teasing me about 106-206 (number of bones in the human body). Do you know what it takes to be a doctor? Whatever happened during the weekend ka vaar and I goofed up, it was a bad day, I am sure as an actor, you must also be having your bad days. Salman bhai also sometimes gives flop films but that doesn’t make him a bad actor. You don’t understand it has taken me 10 years to become a doctor. If others from this house make fun of me, I can understand but you three are my friends and even then you are making fun of me or roasting me. I won’t tolerate it. I am not an actor by profession, I am a doctor and I will continue this profession after going out and it won’t look good for me.”