Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

'Bigg Boss 15': Umar Riaz evicted after physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal? Fans come in support

Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal pushed each other while having a verbal fight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

'Bigg Boss 15': Umar Riaz evicted after physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal? Fans come in support

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants are trying hard to win the difficult tasks given by Vishal Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Munmun Dutta. During the task, Pratik Sehajpal and Umr Riaz got into a physical fight.

Umar and Pratik pushed each other while having a verbal fight. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai interfered and warned Pratik to stay away from Umar. She says, “Dur rehkar baat kar.” Now the new promo of the show is going viral on social media. In the video, Bigg Boss can be heard bashing the contestants as they were not following the rules. From the clip, it seems that Bigg Boss is asking Umar Riaz to leave the house. Though it is still not confirmed that the contestant will leave the show or not.

After hearing this, everyone gets shocked including Rashami Desai. Meanwhile, Umar’s fans have supported the doctor on social media. They say that Pratik instigated him, and only after this fight happened. Meanwhile, some feel that Umar has always been aggressive in the game.

 

Pratik’s fans have supported Umar Riaz. It is not confirmed whether Umar will be playing the game or not. However, it seems that he will be nominated for eliminations. Well! We can only guess. It will be clear in the upcoming episode.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.