'Bigg Boss 15': Umar Riaz evicted after physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal? Fans come in support

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants are trying hard to win the difficult tasks given by Vishal Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Munmun Dutta. During the task, Pratik Sehajpal and Umr Riaz got into a physical fight.

Umar and Pratik pushed each other while having a verbal fight. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai interfered and warned Pratik to stay away from Umar. She says, “Dur rehkar baat kar.” Now the new promo of the show is going viral on social media. In the video, Bigg Boss can be heard bashing the contestants as they were not following the rules. From the clip, it seems that Bigg Boss is asking Umar Riaz to leave the house. Though it is still not confirmed that the contestant will leave the show or not.

After hearing this, everyone gets shocked including Rashami Desai. Meanwhile, Umar’s fans have supported the doctor on social media. They say that Pratik instigated him, and only after this fight happened. Meanwhile, some feel that Umar has always been aggressive in the game.

Watch this clip,in today episode #UmarRiaz fought for #Karan.he got injured,we can see that Pratik pushed first to #Umar.but blind makers& salman will target #Umar on weekend.#BBKingUmar .I AM UMAR FAN. pic.twitter.com/4hyvOxCDcf — Abid patel (@Abidpat49876786) January 2, 2022

As if we care??? #UmarRiaz is highest voted plus most and highest trended contestant, he won almost every poll, He is leading the damn show!!

Or unfair eviction ka soxha bhi to in ko bb 16 bane nai daingay aise zalil krengay.... — BB KING UMAR (@jasu_our_queen) January 3, 2022

So many people have gotten physically violent in this house before, be it during tasks or actual arguments & fights.... no eviction has happened this season based on this reasoning, so what will happen to #UmarRiaz? How fair or unfair would it be? #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss #BB15 January 3, 2022

#UmarRiaz has been one of the most CONSISTENT contestants and DESERVES to reach Finale and see his Journey video for sure.



I really hope makers are not planning some Shocking eviction bullshit. #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss January 2, 2022

Pratik’s fans have supported Umar Riaz. It is not confirmed whether Umar will be playing the game or not. However, it seems that he will be nominated for eliminations. Well! We can only guess. It will be clear in the upcoming episode.