'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty 'Aunty', says 'Lo chadh gayi us pe bhi'

‘Bigg Boss’ is one of the most controversial reality shows, we often witness a lot of fights happening inside the house. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Tejasswi Prakash fighting with Shamita Shetty during a Task.

Tejasswi will also be heard calling Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’ while portraying one of the hotel staff for a task. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra will be seen as a guest in the ‘BB’ Hotel. During the task, Karan will ask Teja for a massage, he will be heard saying, “kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai, yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (What kind of hotel staff is this one? She is giving such a useless massage.”

After this, Shamita Shetty will be seen giving Karan a massage. Seeing this, Teja cracks a joke and say, “It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously).” To which, Dhamita defends herself and say ‘it was just a massage.’

Later, Tejasswi comments on Shamita, “Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (Aunty is after him as well).’ Shamita gets angry after hearing this, she says, “It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.”

In another promo video, Tejasswi will be seen fighting with Karan over her insecurities. She says, “Things I do not notice, things you slyly do…I do not know whom to blame.” They both absue each other angrily.

Karan later discusses the problem with Nishant and says, “I have no clue, what did I do? What did I write on her (Shamita's) t-shirt. She (Tejasswi) is angry and is blaming me. I wonder what she thinks of me and Shamita.”

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house on Monday’s episode.