‘Bigg Boss 15’: Shilpa Shetty pens emotional note for sister Shamita, calls her ‘Tigress’

Shamita Shetty, who is one of the participants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, strikes a chord with many across the nation with her grace and impeccable emotional quotient. The actress has been ruling and fighting in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ House since day one.

While the recent few episodes have been tough on Shamita Shetty with allegations and nasty comments, she finds support in her sister Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa Shetty shared a video showcasing the journey of Shamita Shetty in the house. While praising her, the actress wrote, “She’s shown grace under fire, and my heart swells with pride as a sister.” She also commented that “NO GAME IN LIFE OR ON TV CAN BE AT THE COST OF LOSING ONE’S DIGNITY.”

“I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as ‘REAL’ as can get. That’s her USP, she’s her authentic self. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle-class values, dignity being of paramount importance… that’s the upbringing.” Shilpa Shetty said.

Hailing her as a Tigress, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class.”

Check out the entire post here:

For unversed, Shamita Shetty has been the winner of the same formatted show ‘Big Brother’ and has hosted the second season of ‘Bigg Boss’. On the personal front, Shilpa Shetty married to Raj Kundra in November 2009. Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra are the couple’s two children. Shilpa has made waves in the past for her appearances on reality shows like ‘Super Dancer’. She'll soon be seen alongside Kiran Kher and Badshah in ‘India's Got Talent’.