'Bigg Boss 15’: Shilpa Shetty connects with sister Shamita Shetty virtually, breaks down in tears

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Shamita Shetty receives a sweet surprise on tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar.' Shamita is staying head-strong in the game, but tonight, she will become emotional, as her elder sister visits her on the game. Yes, Shilpa Shetty meets and interacts with Shamita through a virtual video call, and as soon as Shilpa appears on the screen, Shamita breaks down in tears. Sr Shetty tells Salman Khan that she considers her sister as a winner. Shilpa further adds that this is the first time they have been staying away for so long, and cryingly Shamita agrees to it.

Shilpa has been rooting for her sister to win the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss,' and on every possible occasion, she showcases her love and support for Shamita. Recently at the airport, Shilpa Shetty has asked for votes for her sister Shamita. The actress was recently photographed at the airport with her two children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra. Shilpa made an appeal for Shamita as the photographers and videographers recorded her. She requested that the paparazzi guys should vote for her. She further stated that with the grace of the people's blessings, Shamita should win the title of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner this time around.

Shilpa was seen holding her baby Samisha in her arms at the airport in a recent video. Viaan, her son, is also spotted walking with her. As Shilpa prepares to put on her mask, she pleads with the audience to vote for Shamita, who is currently residing in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. "Vote karo yaar, Shamita ke liye," Shilpa says. While the paparazzi tell her that she will undoubtedly win, she says, "Jeetni chahiye iss baar, aap logo ke aashirvaad se."