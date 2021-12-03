‘Bigg Boss 15’: Shamita Shetty seeks medical help after fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee turns violent

In a previous episode of 'Bigg Boss 15,' Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee engaged in a full-fledged brawl in the 'BB Game,' in which non-VIPs compete for a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh. Devoleena is the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, whereas Shamita is in charge of non-VIPs. This task has already ended in a brawl between Devoleena and Shamita, and their feud is only getting worse as non-VIP contestants refuse to undertake any of the VIP contestants' chores.

As things got ugly, Shamita Shetty asked Devoleena ‘where is your brain, in your a**?’. Reacting to which Devoleena asks her not to talk to her like that. They had a physical altercation afterwards, and the housemates intervened. Shamita Shetty screamed at Devoleena Bhattacharjee and attempted to hit her, but she passed out in Karan Kundrra's arms. She was then called to the confession room and was given medical help.

Earlier in the game, one of the first tasks required both teams to collect more points in order to go farther in the game. Umar lunged at Ritesh as he attempted to steal the coins from the opposing squad, knocking both of them down.

Shamita Shetty's supporters have been criticizing Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai for yelling at her. They chastised the two wildcard competitors for escalating the situation and shouting at Shamita even after she had passed out.