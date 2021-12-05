‘Bigg Boss 15’: Sara Ali Khan says ‘Sabse kamzor toh aap ho’ to Karan Kundrra-WATCH

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will appear on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in order to promote her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’, where she will be seen interacting with the contestants inside the house. The actress will be indulging in some fun activities, playing games with housemates.

The ‘Chaka Chak’ girl Sara Ali Khan will enter the ‘Bigg Boss’ house during the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar episode’. In the promo video, Sara can be seen asking a few questions to the housemates. The contestants will have to answer her by putting a cake on others’ faces. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi will be seen competing as Sara will host a Lavani Dance competition.

In the video, Karan can also be seen playing the game with Sara. He will be given two options, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash. When Sara asked, “Aap kisi finale mein nahi dekhte ho? (Who do you think will not be in the finale),” Karan replied by putting a cake on Tejasswi’s face. After this, Karan has to answer about the weak contestant. While playing safe, he chose both Umar and Tejasswi. He smashed the cake on both of them.

Seeing this, Sara got disappointed. She can be heard saying, “What a safe player you are! Sabse kamzoor toh aap ho. Aap aapna muhh maar do isme.”

Watch video:

Earlier, during the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode, host Salman Khan bashed Karan for his aggressive behaviour towards Pratik Sehajpal. He stated, “Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate ho. Aapko kahi baar warn kiya jaa raha hai (Do you stop using your brain sometimes, Karan? When you do not have words, you get aggressive. You have been warned repeatedly).”