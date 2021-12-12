'Bigg Boss 15:' Salman WARNS Tejasswi about Karan, implies that her relationship with him won't last than a month

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's (popularly known as #TejRan) closeness isn't a mystery anymore. However, Karan has tested Tejasswi many times and even during the Ticket To Finale task, they got into a tussle. Karan went on to say that, 'things are not working out between them.'

There were a few heated arguments between the duo where Tejasswi said that she doesn't keep switching relationship equations with people, and Karan replied her saying that they are not on the same page. Tejasswi likes Karan and time and again she has shown her soft-corner, proving her commitment to Kundrra. She even jumped into the pool, just to prove her loyalty towards him.

However, these instances have been noticed by host Salman Khan, and in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan will scrutinise Kundrra. In the episode promo, Salman certifies that Karan is being insecure, and he is making things difficult for the 'Swaragini' actress. Check out the promo here.

Salman ne diya Tejasswi ka saath, kya dikha payenge Salman #TejRan ko haqeeqat ka aina?

Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV on @Vootselect.#BB15 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/LzD0Gbmyqa — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 12, 2021

Then, Salman advised Tejasswi to improve her game and play independently. He further asserted that her so-called relationship won't last after the show. For the record, Karan was dating Anusha Dandekar for a long time and they ended their relationship on a bitter note. Will Tejasswi consider Salman's advice seriously? Only time will tell.