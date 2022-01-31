'Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan tells Shehnaaz Gill that he is in touch with Sidharth Shukla’s mom

On Sunday, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15,’ hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. During the grand finale episode, everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill appeared. She gave a special performance in memory of the late actor and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

During the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15,’ Shehnaaz Gill got emotional in front of Salman Khan while remembering late actor Sidharth Shukla. Both the actor got teary-eyed, they even hugged each other when they got emotional.

On the stage, Salman Khan told Shehnaaz that ‘he is very happy to see her moving on in her life.’ He also stated that he is in touch with Sidharth Shukla’s mother. He also mentioned that he talks to her on the phone. After watching this, #sidnaaz fans got emotional.

Earlier, while speaking to Yashraj, the singer-actress stated that she has an ‘all in one’ personality, she is a ‘good advisor’ as she has experience. The actress also stated that she is ‘jack of all’, a ‘masterpiece’. While talking about the movies that she recently watched, she named ‘Sully’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, and ‘Princess Diaries.’

Shehnaaz Gill, who was known for staying always happy, faced the worst when she lost her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla last year. the actress had maintained a distance from media for more than a month. She was shattered, her fans were extremely worried about her. The couple was popularly known as #SidNaaz.

For the unversed, Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack. Many of his colleagues from the film and television industry had expressed shock at the actor passing away at the age of 40. On the work front, after Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz was seen in her debut film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.