‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan shouts at Shamita Shetty for THIS reason - WATCH

Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ have been making headlines ever since they entered the controversial house. Host Salman Khan usually takes their class because of different reasons. This time, the host got intro a heated argument with Shamit Shetty.

The official page of Colors TV has uploaded a video on Instagram in which Salman Khan can be seen having an argument with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participant Shamita Shetty. In the clip, Salman can be seen explaining something to Shamita. After this, Shamit lost her cool and started arguing with the host.

She can be heard saying, “Mai same attitude ke saath kisi aur ke upar nahi chadhne wali hoon. Aap mujhe bol rahe hain mera attitude iski taraf galat hain (I’m not going to take it out on someone else who has the same attitude as me. You say my attitude toward her is incorrect.”)

Hearing this, Salman Said, “Shamita! what the f*** yaar Shamita?” After this, Shamita left the conversation.

For the unversed, Shamita and Rakhi Sawant had a fight in the ‘Ticket To Finale' task. Rakhi was seen supporting Devoleena because of which she had an argument with Shamita as she called her unfair. Shamita also pushed Rakhi in the task. After this, Bigg Boss abruptly ended the task.

It will be interesting to see what will actually happen after Shamita Shetty argued with Salman Khan in the upcoming episode.