‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill cry as they remember Sidharth Shukla – WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted gracing the show in a recent promo for the 'Bigg Boss 15' grand finale. The actress has arrived to be a part of the show as it draws to a close, as well as to pay tribute to late Sidharth Shukla.

As she walked onto the stage, she became overwhelmed and started crying as she looked at Salman Khan. Salman held her a few seconds later, and he couldn't control his feelings either.

Take a look-

Colors TV shared another promo from the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale episode featuring Shehnaaz on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale on 29th & 30th January, Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM (sic).”

Shehnaaz, dressed in a lavender gown, dances her heart out on the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ grand finale stage as she commemorates Sidharth Shukla's legacy and her own experience with him on the show. As Shehnaaz twirls around, a large screen plays SidNaaz moments in the backdrop.

Many more celebrities and winners from previous seasons will attend the major finale event, including Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rubina Dilaik.

Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are the top six competitors competing for the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ trophy this year. Rakhi Sawant, the seventh competitor, was eliminated from the show. She will, however, be there for the finale with her husband, Ritesh.