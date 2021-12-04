‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan screams at Shamita Shetty, says ‘uske bulane se ho jati ho kya’

The current episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' was yet another shocking one, with the contestant’s using violence and foul language. And today, on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, host Salman Khan will slam housemates for their recent behaviour. Salman will also scold Shamita Shetty this time. Shamita would strike out at the ‘Tiger ‘3 actor for picking a confrontation with Abhijeet Bichukale. Shamita is already enraged, believing that Abhijeet labelled her a 'kut*ya,' and that more will add to her misery, causing her to lose it in front of Salman.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ producers have released a trailer in which Salman Khan loses his cool with the housemates because of their behaviour. It appears that a task will be carried out in the presence of Raveena Tandon. She'd question the other housemates about who was the culprit in the house. Rashami Desai will take Abhijeet Bichukale's name and claim that he twice called Shamita 'pairon ki jutti.'

Shamita Shetty intends to bring the matter up with Salman. Abhijeet will justify himself by claiming that she makes fun of his surname, and so he considers people like her his ‘pairon ki jutti’. Hearing this, the housemates will go insane, with some jumping in to support Shamita and others attempting to restrain Abhijeet, who is visibly angry. 'What the f*ck is going on here, yaar?' When Salman sees the turmoil in the house, he will lose his calm.

He'll clear up Shamita's confusion by stating that Abhijeet never called her Kutiya. "Why is he here if he's going to call me his pair ki jutti?" Shamita wonders. "Uske bulane se aap ho jaati ho kya?" Salman answers. "Ye jo aapne kahan a ye yahan kyun hai, that is not correct," he would reply, pointing out Shamita's mistake. As the promo closes with, "Lanat hai!" Salman Khan appears to be in a terrible mood. We don't know who the statement is directed at and will have to wait till the show airs on television to find out.

Take a look at the promo here-



For those unaware, Abhijeet made a remark on the spider prop during the job last night, saying, "Abhi main chahe titliyaan ho, kutiyaan ho, kuch bhi ho main unke pankh chaatunga."