‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan reveals BIGGEST twist of the show, leaves contestants in shock

Before the action on 'Weekend Ka Vaar' began this Sunday, ace comedian Bharti Singh joined host Salman Khan on the stage of 'Bigg Boss 15' for a night of fun and laughter! Bharti takes advantage of her chance to charm the dashing host by dancing with him to the song "Saathiya tune kya kiya." Bharti makes Salman roar with laughter with her spot-on humour, and her husband Haarsh joins in the fun.

Salman then welcomed John Abraham and his 'Satyamev Jayate 2' co-star Divya Khosla Kumar to the show. Salman requested that they each deliver a scene from their upcoming film. Salman is then asked by Divya to narrate a handful of dialogues himself, one of which is in Sanskrit! On the song 'Lehenga,' the three of them shake a leg.

To amp the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ host Salman Khan gave a task to the contestants where they have to pass and fail one housemate each basis their journey and contribution in the house. The housemates name the contestants and give reasons for selecting the housemates that they want to pass or fail. The task brings out some unfiltered opinions of the housemates on each other which sparks some verbal spat between them.

He revealed that there will be no evictions this week, but that only the top five contestants will be left standing in the following 24 hours. The rest of the players will be removed from the game!