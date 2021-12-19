Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan recreates 'Dabangg's 'thappad' scene with Sunny Leone - WATCH

Whenever Salman Khan comes on 'Bigg Boss' with his 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' one expects it to be funny, entertaining, and viewers look up to the host to give a reality check to contestants. Tonight, Salman will host three special guests in the episode. At first, Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor appear on the show to promote their newly released song, 'Madhuban.'

The promo of their stint in the episode is out, and we see an energetic Salman dancing with Sunny and Kanika on his film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' song, 'Pyar Dilon Ka Mela,' and they uplift the mood for the episode. Later, Salman and Sunny play a few games and in one of them, Salman utters his famous line from 'Dabangg.' Salman hands a ball to Sunny and tells her, "Yeh ball tumhe pyaar se de rahe hai, rakh lo, warna thappad maar kar bhi de sakte hai." Sunny reacts to Salman with a puppy-face expression and says, "Thappad mat maaro," and Salman laughs.

Later Khan's co-star Govinda appears as the special guest, and together they ask Tejasvi to become the prankster of the house. Salman instructs Tejasvi and she surprises everyone with her behaviour.

It's been more than 15 years we have seen Salman and Govinda dancing together. However, we will see the 'Partners' making us nostalgic by dancing on their song.

The race to the grand finale is getting intense with each passing day, and Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Tejassvi Prakash are among the final contenders.