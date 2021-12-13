'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan makes contestants choose between prize money and family members

'Bigg Boss 15' is reportedly just four weeks away from the grand finale. As the show is nearing its conclusion, the makers are spicing up things inside the house with multiple twists and turns as they want the audience to stay connected with the show till its end.

As Salman Khan was not able to host the Saturday episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' and Farah Khan was brought in as his replacement, the 'Radhe' actor will be back in the house for the episode to be telecast on Monday and will put the contestants into an emotional turmoil. As per the latest promo for 'Bigg Boss 15', the contestants would be given an option to reconnect with their family members. If the inmates choose this option, Rs 15 Lakh will be deducted from the show's prize money amount.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Rajiv Adatia are seen breaking down in tears in front of Salman Khan. The contestants are even shown a glimpse of their family members to make them emotionally weak. Tejasswi Prakash requests the superstar to see her parents for just a second. Karan Kundrra says that he isn't strong enough to see his parents at this point in the game.



Since last two weeks, it has been a tussle for the prize money between the wildcard contestants and the original contestants of the show. As of now, the former group and the latter group have Rs 2 Lakh and Rs 33 lakh respectively in their kitty.