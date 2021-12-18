‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh for mistreating wife Rakhi Sawant, asks ‘Aap hain kaun?’

Ritesh has been making headlines ever since wife Rakhi Sawant dropped her wedding pictures on social media in 2019. When Rakhi appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 14, the whole country wanted to know about her husband.

Rakhi Sawant kept saying that she misses her husband Ritesh, who is an NRI, when she was inside the controversial house. She also stated that Ritesh was married already, he didn’t tell her about his first marriage before. She herself confessed that her husband was not ready to accept her as this will affect his business. Even viewers got emotional, therefore, everyone wanted her husband Ritesh to accept the actress in front of the whole world, on national television.

Somehow, Ritesh got convinced and appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Rakhi Sawant herself welcomed her husband Ritesh on national television. Viewers were more than happy to finally see the couple. However, his behaviour with Rakhi shocked her fans. He treats her as if she is no one to him. In the last few episodes, Ritesh shouted at Rakhi. He even asked her to stay away from him. Rakhi often gets emotional due to his behaviour.

Therefore, host Salman Khan, who is close to Rakhi, decided to talk on this matter. In the promo video shared by the official page of Colors TV, Salman Khan can be seen shouting at Ritesh. The host said, “Bade bade log apni patniyo se aise baat nahi karte jaise aap kar rahe ho. Aap ye dikhaana chah rahe ho ki me Rakhi ke upper hukumat karta hu? Kya fayda yaar tumhari education ka agar tumko nahi pata hai ki apni patni se kaise baat karte hai. Tameez hai?”

Salman then asks Rakhi, “Kyu bardaash kar rahe ho? Tum Rakhi Sawant ho yaar” To which Rakhi replied, “me isly nahi bolti kyuki ye fir mujhe chod ke permanently chale jaayenge.” Salman Khan then said, “haan toh jaane do yaar. Zindgi bhar aise rahogi kya aap?”.

Salman Khan asked Ritesh, “Aap hain kon? Pura Hindustan aapko jaanta hai Rakhi ki vjy se. Aur aap inhi ke upper chad rhe ho? Arey aapko jaanta kaun tha yaar? Jab se aap aaye ho me control kiye jaarha hu.”

Not only Salman Bashed, but he also warned Ritesh and said, “Bigg Boss ke ghar me yaa apne ghar me, Rakhi se aise badtameeze se baat ki toh accha nahi hoga.”

Fans are happy that Salman Khan finally spoke about the matter. While many want Salman Khan to bring the issue of his first marriage on national television. They want the makers to bring his first wife, as he has not taken divorce from her. According to India.com, his first wife Snigdha Priya claimed that Ritesh used to beat her, they have a child together and he is legally married to her.