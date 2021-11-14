‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman Khan bashes Pratik Sehajpal on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, praises Umar Riaz

‘Bigg Boss 15’ host Salman Khan on Saturday gave a solid lecture to Pratik Sehajpal on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode for his behaviour throughout the week. Salman Khan was heard saying ‘dhong mat kro’, told Pratik that he is crossing the line with Rajiv Adatia.

On the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan angrily asked Pratik, “yeh koi comedy hai kya? Kisi ka mazaak udana (Is this a comedy show that you are making fun of others)?” Salman asked, “‘Main woh line kabhi cross nahi karta’. Kya matlab tha jo tum Rajiv ko bol rahe the (‘I never cross the line’. What were you trying to tell Rajiv)?” Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash called the incident, “harassment.”

Pratik tried to clarify and said that he did not mean anything bad. However, Salman was still upset and angry, he accused him of ‘crossing the line’. “You are a ******* bully. You do not know the line. Kisne haq diya hai below the belt jaane ka? Main tumpe jokes banau toh? Do second ke andar ro doge (Who gave you the right to go below the belt? Should I start cracking jokes about you? You will start crying in two seconds),” he said.

Salman warned Pratik and said that he would have set Pratik straight if he was inside the ‘Bigg Boss house’. “Tumhare saath na main hi hona chahiye tha. Main tumhara haal kya karta tum soch lo, tum bheekh maangte ki mujhe iss ghar se nikaalo (I should have been there with you. Imagine what I would have done to you, you would have begged to leave the house).”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan praised Umar Riaz and told him that he is really playing well in the game. Salman Khan also praised Simba Nagpal for being original in the show. However, Salman explained Jay Bhanushali about the flaws in his game. He told him that he can emerge as once of the strongest contestant.