‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rashami Desai’s ex-Boyfriend Arhaan Khan calls her ‘aisi ladki’, check viral tweet here

Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai's ex-boyfriend and a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 13,' has criticised her and labelled her an attention seeker.

“You guys think she’s Changed? No dear wo Wahi Attention, Sympathy Gainer hai #AisiLadki you know if you Know #BiggBoss15,” he wrote.

Here is the tweet-

This follows Rashami Desai's on-screen confrontation with her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While Devoleena was furious that Rashami had been spending so much time with Umar Riaz, the two had a huge fight during a task. Following this, Rashami Desai was seen crying inside the house, claiming that people are always conspiring against her.

As soon as Rashami entered the ‘BB’ house she made headlines. Rashami informed Rajiv Adatia about Shamita Shetty's control as soon, Shamita was enraged when she learnt of it and claimed that they are wrong to portray her in a poor light. Devoleena later told Shamita that she is controlling, and Shamita responded by expressing that Devoleena is wrong.

Fans of 'Bigg Boss 15' are ecstatic that previous Bigg Boss competitor Rashami Desai, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant, has entered the house. Rashami's fans had hoped to see her bond with Umar Riaz in the house because she is close pals with his brother.