‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rashami Desai tells Rajiv Adatia that Shamita Shetty is controlling him, Devoleena Bhattacharjee agrees

Fans of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ are overjoyed that former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has entered the house along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami's admirers are now looking forward to seeing her bond with Umar Riaz in the house as she is good friends with his brother.

Rashami informed Rajiv Adatia about Shamita Shetty's control as soon as she entered the house. Shamita is enraged when she learns of it and claims that they are wrong to portray her in a poor light. Devoleena later told Shamita that she is controlling in a snippet from the next episode, and Shamita responded by expressing that Devoleena is wrong.

The time has finally arrived that everyone had been waiting for! Rakhi had promised to bring her mystery husband to the show, and she delivered! "Aap logon ne mujhe jhoota kaha... Baar-baar aap logon ne mujhe jhoota kaha... Apne pati Ritesh ko lekar! Toh main aa gayi hoon!" To greet Ritesh, Rakhi performs a dance to the evergreen romantic hit "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya." Ritesh entered the house wearing a sehra as the door opened.

Rashmi Desai told Tejasswi that her mother is concerned about Karan Kundraa's relationship with her. She also mentions that she like Tejasswi's game but is dissatisfied with Karan's.