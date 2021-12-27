‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rashami Desai makes SHOCKING allegation against Tejasswi Prakash

‘Bigg Boss’ contestants have been making headlines for various reasons ever since they entered the controversial house. Participants are trying hard to win the trophy.

The official page of Colors TV on Monday dropped a promo video on Instagram in which Rashami can be seen accusing Tejasswi Prakash of her relationship with Karan Kundrra. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Tu apne he partner ke liye loyal nahi reh sakti toh there is no point (If you can't stay loyal to your own partner then there is no point).”

After this, Tejasswi can be heard saying, “Mere or Karan ke beech comment karna band karein (You should not comment about me and Karan).”

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Rashami ko lekar #TejRan mein utha ek naya vivaad. Nomination se kaun ho paayega iss hafte safe? (New controversy starts because of Rashami between Tejasswi and Karan. Who will get saved from the nominations this week?)”

Tejasswi and Karan can also be seen fighting with each other. Tejasswi told Karan, “Tu Rashami ko bacahane ke liye khelne wala hai toh I am not okay with it (If you are going to play in order to save Rashami then I am not okay with it).”

She then added, “Clearly you have started saving her, please continue. “In 12 hafton mein mujhe apne baare mein mujhe itni saari cheezen pata chali hain. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki ek ladki meri zindagi mein itni saare differences la sakti hai (In these 12 months, I got to know so much about myself. I wasn't aware that a girl can make so much difference in my life).”